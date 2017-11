Nov 29 (Reuters) - PHARNEXT SAS:

* ‍SUCCESSFUL INTERMEDIATE ANALYSES FOR PLEO-CMT PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL IN CHARCOT-MARIE-TOOTH DISEASE TYPE 1A​

* ‍PLEO-CMT STUDY TO CONTINUE AS PLANNED WITHOUT INCREASING NUMBER OF PATIENTS​

* ANALYSUS ALLOW CO TO CONFIRM SCHEDULE FOR FINAL RESULTS BY SECOND HALF OF 2018​