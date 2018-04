BRIEF-Pharnext Successfully Raises 16 Million Euros Via Private Placement

April 11 (Reuters) - PHARNEXT SA:

* PHARNEXT SUCCESSFULLY RAISES €16 MILLION VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT INCLUDES 725,513 SHARES WITH WARRANTS ATTACHED (“ABSA”) SUBSCRIBED BY CB LUX

* SHARES WITH WARRANTS ATTACHED SUBSCRIBED BY CB LUX, GENERATING GROSS INCOME OF EUR 6.058 MILLION

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT INCLUDES CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR GROSS QUASI-EQUITY OF EUR 10.0 MILLION SUBSCRIBED BY TASLY

* PRICE OF EACH ABSA EUR 8.35 INCLUDING PREMIUM, EACH COMPRISING AN ORDINARY SHARE AND AN ORDINARY WARRANT

* EACH BSA ENTITLES TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 0.20 ORDINARY PHARNEXT SHARES

* BSA WARRANTS MAY BE EXERCISED WITHIN 5 YEARS FROM ISSUANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)