June 10 (Reuters) - PHARNEXT SA:

* PHARNEXT PROVIDES REGULATORY AND CLINICAL UPDATE ON PXT3003 PHASE III STUDY FOR THE TREATMENT OF CHARCOT-MARIE-TOOTH TYPE 1A

* PLANS TO INITIATE FINAL PIVOTAL PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY BEFORE END OF Q1 2021

* US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS AGREED WITH PHARNEXT AND PROVIDED CLEAR GUIDANCE ON REGULATORY PATHWAY TO APPROVAL FOR PXT3003