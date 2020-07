July 9 (Reuters) - Pharos Energy PLC:

* PHAROS ENERGY PLC - 2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AS ANNOUNCED ON 12 MAY

* PHAROS ENERGY PLC - GROUP REVENUE FOR H1 2020 WAS C.$77M

* PHAROS ENERGY PLC - CASH CAPEX FOR FULL YEAR HAS REDUCED TO C.$37M OF WHICH MAJORITY HAS ALREADY BEEN INCURRED