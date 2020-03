BRIEF-Pharos Energy Says FY Group Revenue Of $189.7 Mln Vs $175.1 Mln

March 11 (Reuters) - Pharos Energy PLC:

* PHAROS ENERGY PLC SAYS FY GROUP REVENUE OF $189.7M (2018: $175.1M)

* PHAROS ENERGY PLC SAYS FY LOSS FOR YEAR OF $24.5M (2018: PROFIT OF $27.7M, INCLUDING A POST-TAX IMPAIRMENT REVERSAL OF $23.9M)

* PHAROS ENERGY -CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2020 EXPECTED TO BE UP TO C. $45M, WITH AN ADDITIONAL C. $10M OF DISCRETIONARY SPEND IN EGYPT UNDER REVIEW

* PHAROS ENERGY-IN LIGHT OF GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC CIRCUMSTANCES, EGYPT’S FY PRODUCTION OUTLOOK ISSUED ON 8 JAN 2020 (EGYPT: 6,500 TO 7,500 BOPD) IS SUSPENDED

* PHAROS ENERGY PLC SAYS IN ADDITION, SPREAD OF VIRUS HAS POTENTIAL TO AFFECT OPERATIONS IN BOTH VIETNAM AND EGYPT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: