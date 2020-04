BRIEF-Phase 3 Trial Of Libtayo® As Monotherapy For First-Line Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Stopped Early Due To Improvement In Overall Survival

April 27 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PHASE 3 TRIAL OF LIBTAYO® (CEMIPLIMAB) AS MONOTHERAPY FOR FIRST-LINE ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER STOPPED EARLY DUE TO HIGHLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - LIBTAYO DECREASED RISK OF DEATH BY 32.4% COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TRIAL WILL BE MODIFIED TO ALLOW ALL PATIENTS TO RECEIVE LIBTAYO FOR INVESTIGATIONAL USE