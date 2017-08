June 19 (Reuters) - PHASE HOLOGRAPHIC IMAGING PHI AB

* ‍Full Year Net Sales Amounted to 4 127 (3 706) Tsek​

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF ORDERS RECEIVED AFTER PERIOD AMOUNTED TO 748 TSEK​

* ‍Q4 GROSS MARGIN WAS 62 %, CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 80 % OF END CUSTOMER NET SALES​

* ‍Board of Directors Proposes No Dividend for 2016/17​

* q4 ‍Net Sales 1 221 (1 212) Tsek​

* ‍Q4 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE DEPRECIATION (EBITDA) -2 129 (-1 997) TSEK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)