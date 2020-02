PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PHASEBIO ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN REGULATORY UPDATE FOR PB2452

* PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PB2452 GRANTED PRIME DESIGNATION BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PB2452 GRANTED PRIME DESIGNATION BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASEBIO RECEIVES WRITTEN SCIENTIFIC ADVICE CONFIRMING PB2452 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN