BRIEF-Phasebio Launches Clinical Trial To Evaluate Pb1046 As A Treatment For Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients

May 27 (Reuters) - PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PHASEBIO LAUNCHES CLINICAL TRIAL TO EVALUATE PB1046 AS A TREATMENT FOR HOSPITALIZED COVID-19 PATIENTS

* PHASEBIO PHARMA - RECEIVES CLEARANCE OF IND APPLICATION FROM U.S. FDA UNDER CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT ACCELERATION PROGRAM

* PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS - TARGETING TO REPORT VANGARD TRIAL RESULTS LATE IN Q4 OF 2020

* PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS TO BEGIN DOSING PATIENTS BY END OF JUNE IN VANGARD TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: