BRIEF-PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Q1 Loss Per Share $0.52

May 12 (Reuters) - PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PHASEBIO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.37 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* INITIATED PB2452 PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR REVERSAL OF ANTIPLATELET EFFECTS OF TICAGRELOR

* PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS - COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS TEMPORARILY IMPACTING PACE OF SITE INITIATION & PATIENT ENROLLMENT FOR PB2452 TRIAL

* PHASEBIO PHARMA - INVESTIGATORS CONTINUE TO VIEW PB2452 AS POTENTIAL OPTION TO HELP TREAT TICAGRELOR PATIENTS WHO NEED EMERGENCY SURGERY

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT MARCH 31, 2020 WERE $59.4 MILLION