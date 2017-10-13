FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Phaserx announces corporate restructuring and review of strategic alternatives
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2017 / 1:18 PM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Phaserx announces corporate restructuring and review of strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - PhaseRx Inc

* PhaseRx announces corporate restructuring and review of strategic alternatives

* PhaseRx inc - ‍Reorganization includes a reduction in PhaseRx’s workforce by 10 employees​

* PhaseRx Inc - ‍Board of directors has also begun a review of strategic alternatives, including but not limited to a potential merger transaction​

* PhaseRx Inc - ‍As of June 30, 2017, PhaseRx had cash and equivalents of $8.4 million and a total of 20 employees​

* PhaseRx Inc - ‍ Board of directors has made a determination to delay development of its lead product candidate PRX-OTC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.