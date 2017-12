Dec 11 (Reuters) - Phaserx Inc:

* PHASERX COMMENCES VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION PROCEEDING

* PHASERX - WORKING WITH COWEN AND COMPANY TO REVIEW ALTERNATIVES

* PHASERX - ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE COLLABORATION WITH 1/MORE PARTIES OR LICENSING, SALE/DIVESTITURE OF SOME, OR ALL, OF CO'S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES​