BRIEF-Phathom Pharma On May 5, Entered Into A Commercial Supply Agreement With Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

May 5 (Reuters) - Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ON MAY 5, ENTERED INTO A COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TAKEDA WILL SUPPLY COMMERCIAL QUANTITIES OF BULK DRUG PRODUCT USED IN CO’S PRODUCT CANDIDATE VONOPRAZAN

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS - AGREEMENT SETS FORTH A MINIMUM AND MAXIMUM NUMBER OF BATCHES OF VONOPRAZAN BULK DRUG PRODUCT TO BE ORDERED BY CO EACH YEAR

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TAKEDA HAS NO OBLIGATION TO SUPPLY BULK DRUG PRODUCT ABOVE MAXIMUM NUMBER OF BATCHES SPECIFIED IN AGREEMENT

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS - TERM OF COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS FROM DATE CO PLACES AN ORDER FOR BULK DRUG PRODUCT

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMMENCING JANUARY 1, 2021, TAKEDA AND CO TO ENTER GOOD FAITH NEGOTIATIONS FOR A LONGER TERM COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT