BRIEF-Phathom Pharma Pauses New Patient Randomization In Trials Due To Coronavirus

* PHATHOM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CLINICAL TRIAL STATUS AND BUSINESS UPDATES

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TEMPORARILY PAUSING NEW PATIENT RANDOMIZATION IN PHALCON-EE AND PHALCON-HP TRIALS IN VIEW OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS - DECISION TO TEMPORARILY PAUSE NEW PATIENT RANDOMIZATION IS NOT BASED ON ANY STUDY-RELATED EVENTS

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO REMAIN ON TRACK TO PROVIDE TOP-LINE DATA FOR BOTH PHALCON-EE AND PHALCON-HP CLINICAL TRIALS IN 2021

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - Q4 NET LOSS FOR 2019 WAS $98.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO $484,000 FOR Q4 2018