June 15 (Reuters) - Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES CLINICAL TRIAL STATUS UPDATE

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS - CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO PROVIDE TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHALCON-EE AND PHALCON-HP TRIALS IN 2021

* PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS - RANDOMIZED FIRST NEW PATIENTS IN EACH OF TWO PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS SINCE TEMPORARILY PAUSING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: