Feb 27 (Reuters) - Phh Corp:

* PHH CORPORATION ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

* PHH CORP - DEAL FOR ‍$11.00 PER FULLY-DILUTED SHARE​

* PHH CORP - ‍OCWEN WILL ASSUME $119 MILLION OF PHH‘S OUTSTANDING UNSECURED DEBT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: