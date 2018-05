May 7 (Reuters) - Phibro Animal Health Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER

* QTRLY NET SALES OF $209 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $19 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.69, REVENUE VIEW $810.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S