BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health Posts Qtrly EPS Of $0.33

May 7 (Reuters) - Phibro Animal Health Corp:

* QTRLY NET SALES OF $211 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $5 MILLION, OR 2%

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.38

* FOR MARCH QUARTER, OUR ANIMAL HEALTH SALES GREW AT A HEALTHY 8% RATE

* PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH - FOR JUNE QUARTER, SEEING UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND DISRUPTION AND PRODUCTION IMPACTS IN GLOBAL FOOD ANIMAL INDUSTRY, DUE TO COVID-19

* PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH - ANTICIPATE DECLINE IN DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS IN JUNE QUARTER, AS OUR CUSTOMERS ATTEMPT TO NAVIGATE RAPIDLY EVOLVING MARKET CONDITIONS

* WITHDRAWAL OF GUIDANCE FOR OUR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* BELIEVE CURRENT DIFFICULT SITUATION WILL BEGIN TO NORMALIZE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR 2020

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34, REVENUE VIEW $208.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BELIEVE WE EXPERIENCED ONLY A MODEST BENEFIT FROM CUSTOMER STOCKING IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: