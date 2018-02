Feb 5 (Reuters) - Philab Holdings Corp:

* CONFIRMS ARTICLES ENTITLED “PHILAB TO RAISE UP TO $150 MILLION” AND “PHILAB INVESTS IN US-BASED GENOME SEQUENCING COMPANY”

* ON FEB 2, SIGNED TERM SHEET WITH VERITAS GENETICS INTERNATIONAL; YAMAKAZI FINANCIAL INFUSED 500 MILLION PESOS TO DNA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: