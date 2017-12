Dec 11 (Reuters) - Philab Holdings Corp:

* CONFIRMED PLANS TO ACQUIRE 67 PERCENT OF SYDENHAM LABORATORIES INC‍​

* PHILAB HOLDINGS - APPROVED ISSUANCE OF 100 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF UNISSUED AUTHORIZED CAPITAL STOCK OF DNA AT 2.50 PESOS PER SHARE TO EPITREK VENTURES