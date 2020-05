May 21 (Reuters) - Philex Mining Corp:

* Q1 CORE NET INCOME OF 103 MILLION PESOS VERSUS CORE NET LOSS OF 112 MILLION PESOS

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.71 BILLION PESOS VERSUS 1.48 BILLION PESOS

* FULL IMPACT OF COVID19 TO MEDIUM & LONG TERM BUSINESS OPERATIONS IS YET TO BE SEEN