Nov 15 (Reuters) - PHILION SE:

* ACQUIRES STAKE IN DEINHANDY: BUILDING UP ONE OF THE TOP 3 NETWORK-INDEPENDENT MOBILE SERVICES PROVIDERS IN GERMANY

* APTUS, MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF PHILION SE, WILL INITIALLY ACQUIRE A 30% STAKE FROM EINSAMOBILE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)