March 19 (Reuters) - PHILION SE:

* CLOSES ALL TELECOM STORES IN GERMANY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* DUE TO UNCERTAIN DURATION AND CONSEQUENCES OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, IMPACT ON SALES AND EARNINGS FOR 2020 CANNOT CURRENTLY BE QUANTIFIED

* IMPLEMENTATION OF SHORT-TIME WORK AND IDENTIFICATION OF FURTHER SAVINGS POTENTIAL ALSO TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT