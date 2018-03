March 29 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO ANDRÉ CALANTZOPOULOS’ FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.98 MILLION VERSUS $18.1 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CFO MARTIN G. KING'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.3 MILLION VERSUS $6.1 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING‍​