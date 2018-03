March 29 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ‍ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 - SEC FILING​

* IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE​

* IN ORDER TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD FROM 13 TO 14 DIRECTORS, BOARD AMENDED ARTICLE II, SECTION 2 OF BY-LAWS EFFECTIVE MARCH 29