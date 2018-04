BRIEF-Philip Morris International Inc Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.00

April 19 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* . (PMI) REPORTS 2018 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS; INCREASES, PRIMARILY TO REFLECT A LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS

* Q1 REVENUE $6.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $7.03 BILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.90 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BILLION UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BILLION UNITS OR 5.3%

* QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00

* EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MILLION, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL - INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL - 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL - 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)