FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $1.14​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 11:44 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $1.14​

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍reported diluted earnings per share of $1.14​

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly reported net revenues of $19.3 billion, up by 1.5%

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.14​

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly net revenues, excluding excise taxes, of $6.9 billion, up by 4.0%

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍cigarette shipment volume of 193.5 billion units, down by 7.5%​

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume of 199.9 billion, down by 5.0%​

* Philip Morris International Inc - ‍PMI revises, for currency only, its 2017 full-year reported diluted earnings per share to a range of $4.78 to $4.93​

* Philip Morris International - 2017 forecast anticipates net revenue growth, excluding excise taxes, of over 7%, excluding currency and acquisitions

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $7.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.