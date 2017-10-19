FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly ‍adj. EPS $1.27​
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 12:59 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly ‍adj. EPS $1.27​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc :

* Qtrly ‍reported diluted earnings per share of $1.27​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.27​

* Revises 2017 full-year reported diluted eps forecast to a range of $4.75 to $4.80​

* Qtrly ‍cigarette shipment volume of 198.5 billion units, down by 4.1%​

* Qtrly ‍reported net revenues of $20.6 billion, up by 3.5%​

* Qtrly ‍net revenues, excluding excise taxes, of $7.5 billion, up by 7.0%​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $7.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.