BRIEF-Philip Morris Revises, 2018 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS Guidance

May 9 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PMI) HOLDS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; REVISES, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, REFLECTING EX-CURRENCY GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 8% TO 11% VERSUS. 2017 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $4.72

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL - REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S