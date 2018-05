May 15 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL SAYS DIRECTOR JENNIFER LI REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 25,000 SHARES AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $81.49PER SHARE ON MAY 11

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL SAYS DIRECTOR JENNIFER LI REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 15,000 SHARES AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $81PER SHARE ON MAY 14 - SEC FILING Source bit.ly/2wGngMY Further company coverage: