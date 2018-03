March 21 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS​

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL - THE ‍EUR 300 MILLION INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018​