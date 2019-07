July 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG. PHILIPP WEHLE TO SUCCEED IQBAL KHAN AS CEO INTERNATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED PHILIPP WEHLE A MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD OF CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG