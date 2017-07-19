BRIEF-Philippine Realty And Holdings board approved acquisition of Meridian Assurance's properties

July 19 (Reuters) - Philippine Realty And Holdings Corp

* Board approved acquisition of Meridian Assurance Corporation’s properties in exchange for shares of stocks

* Acquisition of meridian’s condominium units will provide company with steady rental income stream of at least P3million per annum

* Board also approved bid to purchase of Baguio City property called “El Retiro”

* Says bid submitted was for a price of 300.5mln pesos at 18,598.00 pesos per square meter.