Nov 10 (Reuters) - Philippine Seven Corp :

* Qtrly net income 201.9 million pesos, up 18 pct‍​

* Qtrly retail sales of all stores up 18.1% to 27.2 billion pesos ‍​

* For this year, co will be setting its capital expenditures budget to at least 3.5 billion pesos