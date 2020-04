April 15 (Reuters) - Philippine Seven Corp:

* SAME-STORE SALES HAD GROWN BY 10.1 PERCENT IN Q4

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK COULD HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND EVEN PERIODS THEREAFTER

* Q4 NET INCOME 882.9 MILLION PESOS VERSUS 796.4 MILLION PESOS

* Q4 REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS 14,676.3 MILLION PESOS VERSUS 12,560.2 MILLION PESOS