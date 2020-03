March 17 (Reuters) - Philippine Stock Exchange:

* PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS THERE WILL BE NO TRADING AT PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE STARTING MARCH 17, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS THERE WILL ALSO BE NO CLEARING AND SETTLEMENT AT SECURITIES CLEARING CORP STARTING MARCH 17 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS TRADING SUSPENSION FOR SAFETY OF EMPLOYEES AND TRADERS DUE TO ESCALATING CASES OF CORONAVIRUS Source: bit.ly/33oS5mf