BRIEF-Philippine Stock Exchange Says PSE Will Resume Trading On 19 March 2020

March 18 (Reuters) - Philippine Stock Exchange Inc:

* PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE INC - PSE WILL RESUME TRADING ON 19 MARCH 2020

* PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE INC- THE TRADING FLOOR WILL BE CLOSED AND WILL NOT BE ACCESSIBLE BY THE TRADING PARTICIPANTS

* PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE - TRADING ACTIVITIES BY ALL TRADING PARTICIPANTS WILL HAVE TO BE CONDUCTED REMOTELY THROUGH OFFSITE LOCATIONS

