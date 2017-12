Dec 8 (Reuters) - Philippine Stock Exchange:

* REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENTS ON EXHANGE‘S DELISTING PROCEEDINGS AGAINST CALATA CORP

* CALATA HAD FILED A MOTION FOR RECONSIDERATION OF THE PSE DECISION

* EXCHANGE RESOLVED TO DENY CALATA‘S MOTION FOR RECONSIDERATION FOR LACK OF MERIT

* DELISTING OF CALATA‘S SHARES WILL TAKE EFFECT ON DEC. 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: