Nov 9 (Reuters) - Philippines’ PLDT Inc, in a statement, says:

* 9-mth core income 23.2 billion pesos

* 9-mth core income up 7 percent year/year

* 2017 core income guidance raised to 22 bln pesos from 21.5 bln pesos Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2AvdyLq Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)