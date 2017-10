Oct 19 (Reuters) - Philippos Nakas Sa

* INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL THROUGH CAPITALIZATION OF PART OF RESERVE OF SHARE PREMIUM AMOUNTING TO EUR 1.6 MILLION

* SAYS INCREASE OF NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARE BY EUR 0.25

* REDUCES SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 1.6 MILLION WITH EUR 0.9 MILLION TO DEDUCT OF PAST LOSSES AND RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF EUR 0.6 MILLION

* WITH REDUCTION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARE BY EUR 0.25