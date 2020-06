June 16 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* PHILIPS AND MD ANDERSON COLLABORATE TO FACILITATE PERSONALIZED ONCOLOGY TREATMENTS AND CLINICAL TRIAL MATCHING BASED ON GENOMIC MARKERS

* THIS COLLABORATION WILL ALLOW PHYSICIANS AROUND WORLD TO PERSONALIZE THERAPY BASED ON PATIENT’S GENOMIC PROFILE, WITH AIM OF IMPROVING PATIENT CARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)