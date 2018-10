Oct 4 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* YPSOMED TEAMS UP WITH PHILIPS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS NEW DIGITAL SERVICES

* TWO COMPANIES AGREE TO BUILD SOLUTION FOR YPSOMED’S NEW SMARTSERVICES BASED ON PHILIPS HEALTHSUITE DIGITAL PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)