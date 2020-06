June 25 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* PHILIPS AND LEEDS TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS TRUST TO SET NEW STANDARDS FOR SPECIALIST INTEGRATED CARDIAC CARE

* ANNOUNCED A SEVEN-YEAR MANAGED SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH LEEDS TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS TRUST FOR CARDIAC CARE IN THE UK AND GLOBALLY

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES 6 FULLY FEATURED INTERVENTIONAL CARDIAC SUITES BASED ON THE PHILIPS AZURION PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)