BRIEF-Philips Announces Cooperation With U.S. Government On COVID-19 Treatment

April 9 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* ‘WE ARE ACTIVELY COOPERATING WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND OUR HOSPITAL VENTILATOR PRODUCTION AND REINFORCE OUR SUPPLY CHAIN DURING THESE TESTING TIMES” -CEO

* SUPPORT OF U.S. GOVERNMENT WILL STRENGTHEN PHILIPS’ VENTILATOR SUPPLIER BASE IN US, AND HELP ACCELERATE ACCESS TO CRITICAL MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS

* PHILIPS’ EMPLOYEES ARE WORKING AROUND THE CLOCK IN US MANUFACTURING SITES TO DOUBLE PRODUCTION BY MAY 2020 AND ACHIEVE FOUR-FOLD INCREASE BY Q3 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)