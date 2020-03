BRIEF-Philips Announces Strategic Partnership With Paracelsus Clinics

March 2 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* PHILIPS AND PARACELSUS CLINICS ENTER INTO 8-YEAR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* PARTNERSHIP IS FOCUSED ON CONTINUOUS MODERNIZATION OF PARACELSUS CLINICS’ MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEMS

* PARTNERSHIP WILL OFFER SOLUTIONS THAT MAXIMIZE IMAGING SYSTEM AVAILABILITY AND STANDARDIZE EQUIPMENT OPERATION

* PHILIPS WILL TAKE CARE OF NEW AND REPLACEMENT IMAGING SYSTEM PROCUREMENT, TOGETHER WITH MANAGEMENT AND TRAINING OF EMPLOYEES

* PARACELSUS INTENDS TO LEVERAGE PHILIPS’ OPERATIONAL INFORMATICS (PERFORMANCEBRIDGE) TO GAIN DEEP INSIGHTS INTO PERFORMANCE AND UTILIZATION OF ITS IMAGING SOLUTIONS

* PHILIPS WILL EQUIP CLINIC WITH INNOVATIVE MR TECHNOLOGY TO SUPPORT DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT IN ACUTE NEUROLOGY CARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)