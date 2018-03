March 16 (Reuters) - PHILIPS LIGHTING NV:

* PHILIPS LIGHTING ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO CHANGE COMPANY NAME TO SIGNIFY WHILE KEEPING THE PHILIPS BRAND FOR ITS PRODUCTS

* ‍COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO USE PHILIPS BRAND UNDER EXISTING LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL PHILIPS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)