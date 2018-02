BRIEF-Philips Lighting FY Net Income At 281 Million Euros Misses Reuters Poll

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting Nv:

* FY NET INCOME EUR 281 MILLION VERSUS EUR 300 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY REVENUE EUR 6.97 BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.97 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY ADJUSTED EBITA EUR ‍​699 MILLION VERSUS EUR 690 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* PROPOSE TO PAY CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.25 PER SHARE IN 2018

* REUTERS POLL: FY SALES EUR 6.97 BILLION, ADJUSTED EBITA EUR 690 MILLION, NET PROFIT EUR 300 MILLION,

* FY FREE CASH FLOW EUR 403 MILLION VERSUS EUR 418 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND REPRESENTING INCREASE OF 14% AND PAY-OUT RATIO OF 45%

* IN 2018, WE AIM TO IMPROVE OUR ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN TO 10.0-10.5%, IN LINE WITH OUR MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK

* IN 2018, FREE CASH FLOW EXPECTED TO BE SOMEWHAT LOWER THAN LEVEL IN 2017

* EXPECTS TO BENEFIT FROM HIGHER SAVINGS AS OF H2 OF 2018.

* INTENDS TO REPURCHASE SHARES FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 150 MILLION IN 2018

* AIMS TO DELIVER POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR FY 2018 WITH A SOFT START IN Q1

* EXPECTS THE IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ON ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE RELATIVELY NEUTRAL.‍​

* ANTICIPATES THE EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE IN THE HIGH TWENTIES IN 2018, EXCLUDING THE IMPACT OF NON-RECURRING ITEMS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)