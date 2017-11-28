BRIEF-Philips Lighting repurchases shares from Royal Philips for 90 mln euros

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting Nv:

* Reg-Philips Lighting repurchases shares from Royal Philips for an aggregate amount of Eur 90 million

* ‍Repurchased 2.8 million of its shares for an aggregate amount of approximately Eur 90 million​

* ‍Repurchase will be financed from company’s own funds​

* Repurchase is part of accelerated bookbuild offering by Royal Philips to institutional investors of 17.1 million shares in co at price of Eur 32 per share

* ‍Royal Philips has announced that following transaction, it will no longer have control over Philips Lighting​

* Repurchase ‍in line with co's previous announcement that it will return up to Eur 300 million to its shareholders over period 2017-2018​