May 2 (Reuters) - PHILIPS LIGHTING NV:

* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.5 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS

* PROGRAM WILL START ON MAY 2, 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN THE SECOND QUARTER

* REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 38 MILLION

* REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO COVER OBLIGATIONS FROM ITS LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN