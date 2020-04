BRIEF-Philips Q1 Net Income Down At EUR 39 Mln, Maintains Proposed Dividend

April 20 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* PHILIPS DELIVERS Q1 SALES OF EUR 4.2 BILLION, WITH 2% COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE; INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO EUR 42 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN WAS 5.9%

* COVID-19 SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED OUR RESULTS IN THIS QUARTER

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN 5.9% OF SALES VERSUS 8.8% OF SALES YEAR AGO

* Q1 THERE WAS INCREASED DEMAND FOR OUR PROFESSIONAL HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS, WITH COMPARABLE SALES AND ORDER INTAKE GROWTH FOR CONNECTED CARE AND DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT BUSINESSES

* FREE CASH OUTFLOW EUR 57 MILLION VERSUS AN OUTFLOW OF EUR 206 YEAR AGO

* Q1 COMPARABLE ORDER INTAKE GREW 23%, MOST NOTABLY IN DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING, HOSPITAL VENTILATORS, AND PATIENT MONITORS

* WE ARE INVESTING MORE THAN EUR 100 MILLION TO STEEPLY RAMP UP OUR PRODUCTION VOLUMES, IN CLOSE COLLABORATION WITH OUR SUPPLIERS AND PARTNERS - CEO

* Q1 THERE WAS A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN DEMAND FOR OUR PERSONAL HEALTH PORTFOLIO

* Q1 OPERATING CASH FLOW AMOUNTED TO EUR 143 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE SAW IMAGE-GUIDED THERAPY PROCEDURES TRENDING DOWN AS Q1 PROGRESSED

* THIS RESULTED IN A 2% COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE AND AN ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN OF 5.9% FOR GROUP IN Q1

* Q1 SALES EUR 4.16 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.15 BILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 GRADUALLY INCREASED IN COURSE OF Q1, INITIALLY AFFECTING OUR BUSINESSES IN CHINA AND ASIA PACIFIC STARTING LATE JANUARY

* Q1 NET INCOME EUR 39 MILLION VERSUS EUR 162 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AFFECTED OUR BUSINESSES IN REST OF WORLD FROM MARCH ONWARDS

* WE EXPECT THAT ALL OUR GEOGRAPHIES WILL BE IMPACTED THROUGHOUT Q2 - CEO

* THIS IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A STEEP REVENUE DECLINE FOR OUR PERSONAL HEALTH BUSINESSES AND A SIZABLE HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT DECLINE FOR OUR DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT BUSINESSES

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITA EUR 244 MILLION VERSUS EUR 364 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUE OF CONNECTED CARE BUSINESSES

* WE AIM TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY FOR GROUP IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR - CEO

* Q1 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 42 MILLION VERSUS EUR 171 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FULL YEAR 2020 WE AIM TO ACHIEVE A MODEST COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH AND ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN IMPROVEMENT - CEO

* GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAINTY AND VOLATILITY, WE WILL NOT PROVIDE MORE SPECIFIC GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AT THIS TIME - CEO

* PHILIPS MAINTAINS ITS PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.85 PER COMMON SHARE AGAINST NET INCOME OF 2019

* Q1 ADJUSTED EPS EUR 0.18 VERSUS EUR 0.29 YEAR AGO

* AS OF THE END-Q1 2020, PHILIPS COMPLETED 50.3% OF ITS EUR 1.5 BILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* AGENDA FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE PLACE IN SECOND HALF OF JUNE 2020 INCLUDES REVISED PROPOSAL TO DECLARE A DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 0.85 PER COMMON SHARE, IN SHARES ONLY

* INCREASE IN ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IS EXPECTED TO BE OFFSET BY SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM MENTIONED ABOVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)